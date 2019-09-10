MELVIN BLEDSOE JR. June 6, 1945 - Sept. 8, 2019

GOSHEN — Melvin Bledsoe Jr., 74, of Goshen, died at 7:25 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Wakarusa.
He was born June 6, 1945, in Sardis, Mississippi, to Melvin and Estella (Draper) Bledsoe Sr.
On Sept. 18, 1977, he married Bessie Elizabeth (Ferguson) Bledsoe and she died April 21, 2017.
Surviving are his mother, Estella Bledsoe of Batesville, Mississippil children Reginald (Linda Faye) Bledsoe of Batesville, Anthony (Linda) Bledsoe, of Batesville, Timothy (Diane) Bledsoe of Oxford, Mississippi, Warren Kelly (Zaida) South of Goshen and Marcus (Vicki) South of Goshen; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings Margaret (Roosevelt) Gooch of Water Valley, Mississippi, Frances Pierce of Batesville, Willie (Vera) Bledsoe of Batesville, Ralph (Barbara) Bledsoe of Batesville, Ira Lee (Berlene) Bledsoe of Lambert, Mississippi and Curtis Bledsoe of Batesville.
Preceding him in death were his father; wife Bessie; son Melvin Bledsoe III; and sister Cordelia Bledsoe.
Melvin retired from Dairy Farm Products, Goshen.
He was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Goshen.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, 311 S. Main St., Goshen.
A memorial service will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 2310 Eisenhower Drive North, Goshen.
Roosevelt Gooch, brother-in-law, will officiate.
Burial will be in Jackson Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to American Heart Association.
Online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com.
