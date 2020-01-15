MELISSA JACKSON HELLMAN April 25, 1958 - Jan. 12, 2020

ELKHART — Melissa “Missy” (Nagle) Jackson Hellman, 61, of Elkhart, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Missy was born April 25, 1958, in Ottawa, Illinois, to Joseph and Eileen (Dix) Nagle.
Survivors include her husband, Michael Hellman; son Joe (Amy Scorby) Jackson; daughter, Jordie (Bryan Fowler) Jackson; stepdaughters Bridgett (Tony) Hougas and Paige Hellman; siblings Jerry and Carole Nagle, Nan and Charlie Butler, Joe Clancy, Joe and Celeste Nagle, Chris and Ed Kuleck and Nora and Rich Van Ham, as well as, grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Mary Clancy and nephew Sean Nagle.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at St. Patrick’s Church, Ottawa. Visitation will be from 3 - 7 p.m. Friday at Ottawa Funeral Home.
Burial will be in St. Columba Cemetery at a date to be announced.
