ELKHART — Melinda Bair, 61, of Elkhart, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Elkhart General Hospital. Arrangements are pending at Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart.
Most Popular
Articles
- Moped chase ends in arrest
- Elkhart sheriff will not enforce mask order
- Goshen schools amend reopening plan for secondary students
- Woman arrested after crashing into garage
- Test processing slows as county may have reached COVID plateau
- Four injured in single-car crash
- Police: Woman arrested after chase thanked officers
- Hospital lawyers argue against class action
- Assessing COVID in county 'nearly impossible'
- Elkhart man killed when SUV strikes tree
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Concord teachers worry about back-to-school plans (24)
- Pence says schools reopenings 'best thing for our kids' (7)
- Data belie severity of COVID outbreak (6)
- President Trump’s 21st century malaise (6)
- RV shipments come roaring back (3)
- Goshen man arrested after chase, crash (3)
- Goshen council hears grim economic forecast (2)
- Company volunteers lift nonprofits (2)
- Indiana Republicans oust attorney general Hill (2)
- Coalition distributes free masks to community (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.