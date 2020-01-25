SARASOTA, Fla. – Maybelle Marie Giant Wilkinson McDowell Ryan of Sarasota, died peacefully at her home on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, just two weeks short of her 102nd birthday.
She was born Jan. 15, 1918. Her parents, Joseph and Cloe Giant, raised six children in Monroeville, Indiana, four sons, Carlton, Randolph, Jake and Jim (all deceased), and two daughters, Maybelle and her younger sister, Marcy Sorg, who survives. Maybelle married Thomas L. Wilkinson on June 26, 1948, and had six children, Pamela M. Overmyer, (passed September 2018) of Elkhart, Thomas L. Wilkinson II of Sarasota, Terry L. Wilkinson of Tampa, Florida, Deborah K. Moore of Newaygo, Michigan, Christina A. McDermott of Richmond, Virginia, and Julie A. Bernhardt of Sarasota.
Maybelle was active in card groups, park activities, watching sports, and enjoyed being with her family. A Mass and service for Maybelle was held in Sarasota for her local family and friends on Jan. 10-11. A second Celebration of Life for Maybelle will be held in Elkhart from noon to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Todd and Kim Overmyer’s home, 57558 Gano St., with food and drinks provided. Her ashes will be buried next to her first husband, Thomas L. Wilkinson, at St. Vincent’s Catholic Cemetery in Elkhart.
