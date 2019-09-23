MAXWELL MASTEN JR. Jan. 5, 1935 - Sept. 17, 2019

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. — Maxwell Masten Jr., 84, of Edwardsburg, passed to his rest Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at his home after an illness.
He was born Jan. 5, 1935, in Mishawaka, the eldest child of Maxwell Sr. and Mildred (MacFarland) Masten and lived in Elkhart before coming to Edwardsburg.
He formerly worked at Elkhart Bridge and Iron, then he and his wife Shirley began M & M Fabricators in 1984 and retired in 2011 from their business.
Max was married in 1955, in Niles, to Shirley A. Smith, and she survives with their children, Pamela Singleton of Rockport, Texas, Jeffrey Masten of Elkhart and Robert (Linda) Masten of Edwardsburg. There are five grandchildren, Rick Singleton, Michelle Reid, Shane Singleton, Miranda Anderson and Travis Masten. There are eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, also a sister Shirley ‘Toots’ Johnson of South Carolina. There are two sisters-in-law, Linda S. Masten of Edwardsburg and Tonya R. Masten of Elkhart.
Family who preceded Max in passing are his parents and two brothers, Thomas Masten in 2010 and David Masten in 2014.
Cremation has taken place.
Family and friends may gather from 10 -11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Hope United Methodist Church, 69941 Elkhart Road, Edwardsburg where the memorial service of remembrance will begin at 11 a.m.. Officiating will be the Rev. Scott Otis, pastor of the church.
Max enjoyed the out-of-doors, especially hunting. He was a member of the NRA, The ATA, American Hunter and Ducks Unlimited. He was an avid Trap Shooter and was a member of the Elkhart Moose Lodge.
He took great pleasure in cutting ‘fire-wood’, traveling and spending as much time as possible with his children and grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be directed to Hope United Methodist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 624, Edwardsburg, MI 49112 or to Cass County Cancer Services, P.O. Box 676, Edwardsburg, MI 49112.
Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.
