GOSHEN — Maxine Joy Pletcher, 96, of Goshen, died at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Waterford Crossing.
She was born April 8, 1923, in Harrison Township., Elkhart County, to Amos and Anna Rebecca (Derr) Loucks.
On June 27, 1946, in Goshen, Maxine married Jerry E. Pletcher, and he died May 29, 2015.
Surviving are a daughter, Phyllis (Don) Shull of Bridgeman, Michigan; sons Dave (Suzanne) Pletcher of Warsaw and William (Colleen) Pletcher of Elkhart; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents, husband and a brother, Dean Loucks.
Maxine was homemaker and loved watching her grandchildren in sports.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Goshen.
Visitation will be two hours prior to the 11 a.m. service Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, 311 S. Main St., Goshen.
The Rev. Gregg Lanzen will officiate.
Burial will follow in Olive (West) Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be directed to the Harbor Light Hospice or First Baptist Church, Goshen.
Online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com.
