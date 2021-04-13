LaGRANGE — Maxine Grace Burkhart, 94, of LaGrange, died at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021, at Miller’s Merry Manor, LaGrange. Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury.
