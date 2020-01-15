GOSHEN — Max A. House, 61, of Goshen, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Goshen General Hospital.
He was born Oct. 20, 1958, to Melvin and Alberta (Dehahn) House.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Peggy Snapp and Joyce Stacey and a brother, Ronald House.
Surviving are two children, Robbin (John) Wagner and Lindsay (Alfonso Esparza) Lopez and three grandchildren, Carlynn, Lily and Christian. Also surviving are two brothers, Mike House and Gary House and special neighbors, Kellie Brodock and Timothy “T.J.” Castellano.
Max enjoyed the outdoors and doing such things as fishing, camping and woodworking.
He will be remembered as having a big heart.
There will be no services and cremation will take place.
Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.