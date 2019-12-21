MAURICE NEIL HEBB July 30, 1928 - Dec. 19, 2019

ELKHART — Maurice “Moe” Neil Hebb, 91, of Elkhart, passed away Dec. 19, 2019, at Dujarie House, Notre Dame, Indiana.
He was born July 30, 1928, in Fort Wayne, to Ray Ernst and Elizabeth Eva (Sutter) Hebb. His parents and only sibling, sister Deveda Ryan, preceded him in death.
On Aug. 20, 1952, in Astoria, Queens, New York, he married Helen Anne, who preceded him in death on July 6, 2011. Surviving are his children, Anne Raymer of South Bend, Elizabeth (Randy) Sweney of Frisco, Texas, Margaret Bond of Indianapolis, Marie (David) Lukas of Mishawaka, Kathleen Hebb of Ponte Vedra, Florida, Patricia (Daniel) Flavin of Palatine, Illinois, and Neil (Maria) Hebb of Salem, Wisconsin; 10 grandchildren, Elizabeth (Matt) Griffin, Katherine (Young Ho Kim) Raymer, Matthew Lukas, Rachel (Taylor) Blackwell, Daniel Flavin, Elizabeth Flavin, Ray Sweney, Meg Hebb, Ann Hebb and Beth Hebb; and great-grandson Argus Griffin.
Moe attended Central Catholic High School in Fort Wayne and graduated from St. Edwards University in Austin, Texas. While at St. Edwards, he was captain of the varsity basketball team earning letters in both basketball and baseball. Moe went on to graduate with his jurisprudence degree from the University of Texas in Austin.
Moe began his career with Phelps Dodge in New Jersey. Moe moved back to Indiana to become the personnel director for Miles Laboratories, later Bayer Corp., where he stayed for over 25 years before retiring in 1991. Moe was a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge 425 and was a member of the Christina Creek Country Club. He was an avid golfer with two holes-in-one to his name. He was a 40-plus-year member of St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, Bristol.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, 411 W. Vistula St., Bristol, with Father Bob Van Kempen officiating. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, 1531 Cobblestone Blvd., Elkhart. Burial will be in Oakridge Cemetery, Bristol.
Memorials for Moe may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
