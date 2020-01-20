GOSHEN — Maureen “Moe” (Zadrzynski) Russell, 49, of Goshen, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, after a hard fought three-year battle with cancer, and now has a seat at the table of her Lord, Jesus Christ.
Moe was born Feb. 12, 1970, in Ypsilanti, Michigan.
She married her true love, Chad W. Russell on May 13, 1995, in Caseville, Michigan. Chad survives, as well as her son, Quinn Russell; sister Lisa Zadrzynski and fiancé Kenny Craig; brother Mike Przystup and fiancée Tammy Wallace; sister-in-law Connie Zadrzynski; and her special caregivers Chad’s family, mother-in-law, Dede Russell; two brothers and sister-in-laws, Wes (Melinda) Russell, Chris (April) Russell; and also several loving nieces and nephews.
Moe was preceded in death by her parents, Conrad and Patricia (Nusca) Przystup, a brother, Darrin Zadrzynski and a nephew, Frank Konke Jr.
Moe worked as a travel agent for Menno Travel in Goshen for 21 years. She truly loved her job and made many friends and acquaintances. She was able to travel the world, to see and experience many cultures and people from all walks of life.
Most of all, family and especially her son Quinn, were the central focus of her life. She excelled in her role as wife and mother and will be missed by so many.
Friends and family are invited from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Maple City Chapel, 2015 Lincolnway East, Goshen, to gather and celebrate Moe’s life.
Per Maureen’s request, memorial contributions may be made to FARE (Food Allergy Research & Education) at www.foodallergy.org or cash donations may be made to Chad Russell for Quinn’s college education fund.
The family has entrusted care and arrangements to Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart, where condolences may be shared at the funeral home website.
Maureen Russell
Feb. 12, 1970 – Jan. 11, 2020
