MATTIE L. MALONE July 8, 1933 - Dec. 7, 2019

ELKHART — Born Mattie Lee Fitz on July 8, 1933, to the late Carl and Laura (Allen) Fitz, Mattie Lee Malone departed this life Saturday, December 7, 2019, in Elkhart.
She was 86 years old.
Mattie was united in marriage to the Nesbit Malone Sr., who preceded her in death.
She is survived by her children, Ruby (Walter) Johnson, Wayne (Mary) Malone, Annie (Sherman) Wiley, Edward (Dadine) Malone, Alonzo (Youlanda) Malone, Billy (Valerie) Malone, Annette (Dossie) Gates, Jenete (Kenneth) Fountain, Theresa (Brad) Wolverton, David (Renee) Malone, Calvin Malone, Robert (Donna) Malone, Thomas Malone and Alex Malone; two sisters, Cornelius Clark and Pearlie Kelly; and a brother, Oscar Lee Fitz; 23 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren.
The funeral service is at 11a.m. Saturday at Open Gate Church with viewing one hour before the service.
Cobb Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.