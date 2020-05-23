CASSOPOLIS, Mich. — Matthew Robert Finley, 52, of Cassopolis, passed to his rest May 15, 2020, at his home, unexpectedly, from natural causes.
He was born Sept 16, 1967, in Gouverneur, New York, the son of Robert Dick and Gloria Jean (Sawyer) Finley, and he has lived in the Michiana area for the past several years. He worked in several grocery stores and his last job was as a “line-leader” for Mercury Displacement Industries Inc. of Edwardsburg.
