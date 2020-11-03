MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Many people living here in the Northwest can glance into their backyard and see the carpentry work of Matthew Luke Holland. Matt was a builder and he built hundreds of storage sheds and outbuildings during his 56 years on earth. Among his favorite tools were a Milwaukee chalk line, an Estwing maple-handled hammer, and a Mikita skill saw.
Matt passed on to his heavenly reward on Oct. 27, 2020, in Mountain Home, Idaho, after a brief bout with cancer. His family described Matt in many ways: kind, funny, charming, hard-working, a great salesman. One thing’s for certain: Matt loved his children, mother, and siblings – and they all loved him back.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.