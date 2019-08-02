MATTHEW E. WEAVER July 4, 1981 - July 15, 2019

CHICAGO — Matthew E. Weaver of Chicago was in a tragic plane crash on July 15, 2019, while on a fly fishing trip in Labrador, Canada, with his father, John W. Weaver II, 66, and his brother, John W. “Johnny” Weaver III, 40.
Matt was born on July 4, 1981, in Michigan City, Indiana, to John W. Weaver II and Linda (Montandon) Weaver and was only 38 at the time of the tragic accident.
Matt is survived by his wife, Anne Johnston Weaver (to Lucie Garneau and Norman Johnston); their 6-month-old daughter, Emma Ann Weaver; his mom, Linda Weaver of Chicago; and his sister, Sara (Alan) Weaver Wright of Marietta, Georgia. He is also survived by loving nieces and nephews Zachary, Joshua, Andrew, Amber and Amanda; his grandmother, Dorothy Lingam of Laughlin, Nevada; as well as many other extended family members. Matt was accompanied in death by his father and his brother, Johnny, who were all on the same float plane destined for a remote fishing lake.
Matthew received his BA in Management from Purdue University and his Executive MBA from the University of Notre Dame in 2016. He was actively employed in a position he loved at Corelle Brands as director of supply chain. Matt loved his job; he was passionate about problem-solving, building strong teams and mentoring co-workers. He was a friend to so many – caring, selfless, smart, funny and always optimistic. He loved living and was always looking forward to the next challenge. He constantly demonstrated his passion for learning and was a role model to so many. His love for living and adventure landed him with numerous hobbies including fly fishing, hunting, traveling, reading, cooking, skiing, wine tasting, running and playing tennis. There was nothing more that Matt loved than to be surrounded by his family with a home-cooked meal, a good bottle of wine and music playing in the background.
Of all his adventures and accomplishments, his greatest achievement was finding the love of his life, his wife, Anne, and together bringing his beautiful daughter, Emma, into the world. More than anything else, he loved being a father. Emma was the twinkle in his eye, and already by the first few days, she had Matt wrapped around her little finger. He had just turned 38 on July 4th and after being sung “Happy Birthday” surrounded by his extended family, he blew out the candle, looked up lovingly and said, “It’s already come true. (The wish.) I am here with all of you.”
Visitation is at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at Holy Name Cathedral, 735 N. State St., Chicago, until the 3:30 p.m. Memorial Service and Funeral Mass. Interment will be private in Shipshewana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made for his daughter, Emma Ann: http://gofundme.com/emma-ann-weaver.
Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.