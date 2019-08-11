MATHILDE J. WEDDELL Dec. 5, 1928 - Aug. 8, 2019

GOSHEN — Mathilde J. “Hilde” Weddell, 90, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Green House Village of Goshen in Penny Lane.
She was born Dec. 5, 1928, in Frankfurt, Germany, to Friedrich and Julianna (Trasischnigg) Fischer.
An only child, Mathilde moved to the United States in 1947. She married Joseph E. Weddell on March 17, 1947, in Goshen. He died Dec. 1, 2000.
Survivors include a daughter, Edna J. Weddell of Connersville and a son, Peter F. (Karen) Weddell of Goshen; two grandchildren, Brett (Robin) Weddell and Bradd (Kelsey) Weddell; and five great-grandchildren, Lleyton, Merrill, Morgan, Shelby and Hudson.
Hilde was a loving homemaker and former member of the Benton Homemakers club.
She was an American Red Cross volunteer for more than 25 years and participated in the Rock Run Women’s Fellowship.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11 at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen, where a 10 a.m. funeral service will be conducted Monday, Aug. 12.
The Rev. Timothy Yoder will officiate.
Burial will be in Violett Cemetery, Goshen.
Memorial gifts may be directed to C.A.R.E. Foundation – Community Action Reaching Everyone or the American Red Cross.
Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
