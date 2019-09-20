MARY W. EICHER Sept. 27, 1930 - Sept. 18, 2019

WOODBURN — Mary W. Eicher, 88, of Woodburn, died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Signature Health Care in Bremen.
She was born, in Nappanee, Sept. 27, 1930, to the late William D. and Elizabeth (Hochstetler) Yoder.
Her first marriage was to Francis M. Greene and he preceded her in death June 13, 1966. Her second marriage was to Simon Eicher and he preceded her in death Jan. 15, 2016.
Surviving are daughter Karen (Lloyd) Slagle of Nappanee; grandchildren Wendy (Vernell) Lark of Goshen and Amy (Stan) Davis of Elkhart; great- grandchildren Myleah Slagle, Makia Tartt,
Dominic Davis and Delaney Davis; great-great grandson Eli Richard Slagle; great- great- granddaughter Dior Alona Tart; sister Roseanna (Duane) Yoder of Shipshewana; and brother Steven P.
(Diane) Yoder of Saginaw, Texas.
She was preceded in death by brothers Edwin, Glenn, Wayne, Marvin, Earl and L. Michael Yoder, sisters Ana Mae Yoder and Ferne Gerig and stepmother Mary S. (Miller) Yoder.
She worked at Comfo-Sleep and Holiday Rambler as a factory worker, enjoyed being a homemaker and taking care of children.
She was a member of North Leo Mennonite Church, volunteered at the Dove’s Nest and loved cooking.
Calling will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Nappanee First Brethren Church, 1600 N. Main St., Nappanee, and from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at North Leo Mennonite Church, 15419 S.R. 1, Leo.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at North Leo Mennonite Church. Burial in Leo Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials to the Dove’s Nest Thrift Shop, 6603 Stellhorn Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46815.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.