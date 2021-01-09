SHIPSHEWANA — Mary Ruth Felder, 92, of Shipshewana passed away at 2:53 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital with her daughters by her side. Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury is in charge of arrangements.
