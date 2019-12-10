MARY R. WHITE June 27, 1926 - Dec. 7, 2019

ELKHART — Mary R. White, 93, of Elkhart, formerly of South Bend, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7,2019, at Hubbard Hill Retirement Community in Elkhart.
She was born June 27, 1926, in South Bend, to George B. and Goldie M. (Kuntz) Campbell. She married Herbert L. White on March 17, 1944, in Kenmore, New York, and her preceded her in death May 23, 2007.
In her youth, Mary loved playing golf in Naples, Florida, in her 70s she was known for doing cartwheels for birdies and doing headstands for the grandchildren!
Mary retired as a secretary at Bendix Corporation after 25 years.
Mary was formerly a member at Hillcrest Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School and sang in the church choir.
She attended Faith United Methodist Church in Goshen.
Mary is survived by her children, Sandra K. Koehler of Elkhart and John P. (Beth) White of Naples, Florida; her grandchildren, Patty (Joe) Cipriano, Gail (Nate) Perton, Michelle (Matthew) Kreager, Laura (Nolan) King and Chris (Katrina) Koehler; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her sister, Goldie M. Nicholos Bartrum.
Funeral services will be at 11a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, 1531 Cobblestone Blvd., Elkhart, IN 46514. Friends may visit one hour before the funeral services at the funeral home.
The Rev. John Hogsett and Chaplain Tim Henke is officiating. Entombment will follow in Highland Cemetery in South Bend.
Memorial donations in memory of Mary may be made to the Haiti Mission Fund at Faith United Methodist, 22045 C.R. 18, Goshen, IN 46528.
Online condolences may be made online at the funeral home website.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.