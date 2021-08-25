Elkhart City Councilwoman Mary Margaret Olson, 74, of Elkhart, passed away Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by love and family.
Mary was born on Feb. 1, 1947, in Fargo, North Dakota, to the late Gerhart and Margaret Sarah (Beech) Houg. On June 15, 1968, in Minneapolis, she married her true love David C. Olson. They built a wonderful life together with their three daughters, Kristin M. (Jeffrey) Holmes and children Joe and Brady Holmes, Juli M. (Terrance) Waggoner and their children Anna Waggoner, Jacob Nine, Logan (Shelby) Waggoner, Chase (Alexa) Waggoner, Zach (Morgan) Waggoner, Felicia (Mike) Nolt, and Mary’s youngest, Sarah C. Olson and daughter Finley Dickinson; as well as eight loving great-grandchildren; a brother Richard (Barbara) Houg and her sister and best friend Karen (Jim) Montgomery. She was, sadly, preceded in death by her brother Gary Robert “Bobby” Houg at the age of 14.
