THREE RIVERS, Mich. — Mary M. Spry, 89, of Three Rivers, died Feb. 19, 2021. Arrangements are pending at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart.
Most Popular
Articles
- Pastor, cemetery director suspended after leaving parking lot crash
- Law firm disqualified in Conn-Selmer lawsuits
- Parents file suit against Bashor over son's escape
- While some companies are repeat offenders, county has yet to issue COVID fines
- Bristol man charged in attack on cab driver
- Elkhart Clinic debuts renovations
- 105-year-old Spanish flu survivor gets COVID-19 vaccine
- Goshen man charged in hit-skip accident with pedestrian
- Goshen woman accused of lobbing racist insults at officer
- Dale E. Shrock
Images
Videos
Commented
- Coal rescues U.S. power grid during polar vortex (19)
- Police propose $7.3M 10-year contract for cameras, records system (11)
- Indiana lawmakers debate environmental regulation, rollbacks (5)
- Residents raise vaccine fears at county meeting (4)
- Former Jimtown students, parents decry coach's resignation (4)
- Health officer: 'Masks stay on' amid improving numbers (4)
- Elkhart loses to Warsaw, 57-56 (3)
- Local restrictions may remain until 70% are vaccinated (3)
- Ban on local housing rules pushed by Indiana homebuilder (3)
- City seeks better connection between parks, neighborhoods (3)
Recent Comments
-
coldhardfacts said:
Joe do you always have to mansplain?
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.