MARY LOU THOMAS Nov. 29, 1929 - Nov. 18, 2019

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — A memorial service for Mary Lou Warner Thomas, 89, of Cookeville, formerly of Elkhart, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Trinity on Jackson United Methodist Church in Elkhart.
Her family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.
Interment will follow at a later date in Greenlawn Memorial Park in Fort Wayne.
Mary Lou died Nov. 18, 2019, at Bailey Manor in Cookeville.
She was born Nov. 29, 1929, in Fort Wayne, to Elmer L. Warner and Helen Young Warner.
She received a bachelor’s degree in 1967 from Tennessee Tech University and her master degree from Indiana University in 1976.
She taught in the Cookeville area for two years before moving to Elkhart and teaching in Goshen at Waterford Elementary where she retired in 1994 after teaching for 27 years. She was a lifetime member of NEA, ISTA, and the Goshen Teachers Association.
She was a member of Trinity on Jackson Church, Four Arts Club and the YMCA.
She enjoyed reading, history, current events, traveling and storytelling.
She was always concerned for the wellbeing of children and was diligent in keeping close family connections.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Kenneth W. Thomas; brothers P. Byron Warner and Gordon L. Warner and sister Marjorie Wakeland.
She is survived by daughters, Evelyn Rice of Elkhart and Paula (Wayne) Lafever of Cookeville; grandchildren Todd Rice and Stephanie Rice of Elkhart and Miki (Shane) Hopkins and Kara (Eric) Turney of Cookeville; six great-grandchildren; sister Doretta (Bill) Gilliam of Bluffton, South Carolina; and stepbrother Max (Donna) Wakeland of Fort Wayne.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Elkhart County Habitat for Humanity, Church Community Services Elkhart or Trinity on Jackson Church Elkhart or Algood United Methodist Church in Algood, Tennessee.
The family would like to thank the staff at Bailey Manor and Avalon Hospice in Cookeville for their loving care of their mother.
Hooper Huddleston & Horner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.hhhfunerals.com.
