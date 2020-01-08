MARY LOU ROSE Jan. 23, 1939 - Dec. 17, 2019

MARY ESTHER, Fla. — Mary Lou Rose, 80, formerly of Elkhart and Goshen area, passed peacefully at her home, in Mary Esther, where she resided with her granddaughter, Amanda Herring and her faithful granddog, Marley.
She was an avid painter and die hard Notre Dame fan. She was best known as a “spit re” in her colorful tie dye, always smiling.
Mary Lou leaves behind her children, David Haff, Robert (Christina) Haff, William (Kari Moftt) Herring, Melissa Harrington, Theresa (Ken) Herring-Smith; her stepsons, Sam III (Rachel) Rose and Chris (Peggy) Rose; 35 grandchildren; 45 great- grandchildren; and three great- great grandchildren.
Mary Lou was greeted in heaven by her great-grandsons Jayden Horton and Maxton O. Harrington.
It is at her request that there will be no funeral but a celebration of life at the Disabled American Veteran No. 19, 1205 Middleton Run Road, Elkhart, IN 45516 from 4 to 9 p.m. Feb. 1.
Memorials may be made in her name to Rileys Children’s Hospital for Fanconi anemia research, 30 S. Meridian St., ste 200 Indianapolis, IN 46204 or the Pet Rescue of the donor’s choice.
The family would like to extend a very special thanks to Shelby Fritz for the endless support, kindness and love.
“We are forever grateful,” the family said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.