MARY LOU BANKER March 26, 1928 - Aug. 14, 2019

ELKHART — Mary Lou Banker, 91, of Elkhart, died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Hubbard Hill Estates.
She was born March 26, 1928, in Ashland, Ohio, to the late Rev. George C. and Helen (Harden) Pontius.
Also preceding her in death were two sisters, Patricia Hall and Millicent Stutzman.
Mary Lou married Thomas A. Long. They later divorced and on Sept. 12, 1981,in Elkhart, she married Robert G. Banker. Bob died March 15, 2017.
Surviving are one daughter, Shelley Knauf; one son, Gary M. Long; four grandchildren, Stefan Knauf, Gregory (Stephanie) Knauf, Sarah Elston and Michael Long; and three great- grandchildren, Jacob and Joshua Elston and Wyatt Knauf.
Mary Lou was a 1946 graduate of Elkhart High School and attended Taylor University.
She worked in production for several years at CTS.
She later worked at Elkhart General Hospital in the medical records division for 25 years.
She was also a member of the Elkhart General Hospital Auxiliary and the American Businesswomen’s Association.
Visitation for Mary Lou will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at the Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home where services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, and burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions in memory of Mary Lou may be made to Operation Mobilization for account Mark Stutzman, P. O. Box 444 Tyrone, GA 30290 or Faith Mission of Elkhart, 801 Benham Ave., Elkhart, IN 46516.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit the funeral home’s website.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.