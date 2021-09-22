Elkhart, IN (46516)

Today

Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.