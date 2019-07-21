MARY L. WOLF Feb. 6, 1918 - July 17, 2019

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. — Mary Louella Wolf, 101 years old, went home to be with the Lord at her home in Edwardsburg, Mason Township, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, after an illness.
She was born Feb. 6, 1918, in Union, Michigan, the daughter of Charles and Edna (Sherman) Yohn and had lived in the Edwardsburg-Union area all of her life.
She graduated from Bristol (Indiana) High School.
She did some secretarial work and then became a beautician working from her own home, so that she could be with her family.
She was a member of the Clover Leaf Grange in Union for 50 plus years and was a 4-H Leader for more than 15 years.
She attended the Union Baptist Church all of her life.
Mary was married, as Mary Yohn, to Joseph Wolf, on Sept. 6, 1936, and Joseph passed away on their 50th anniversary, Sept. 6, 1986.
Surviving are their three children, Irene (Dennis) Thompson of Cassopolis, Rose Best of Edwardsburg and Larry (Pat) Wolf of the Jones-Union area. There are eight grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Family who preceded her in passing were her parents; her beloved husband, Joseph; her son-in-law, Donald Best; her siblings, Reita Schneider, George Yohn, Lewis Yohn, Arthur Yohn and Pete Yohn; and a great-great-grandson, Christopher Donald Thompson.
The Memorial Service of Remembrance will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, where all may gather at the Union Baptist Church, 15360 Mason St., Union. The service will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Brian Taylor of the church, officiating. Inurnment will be in Plum Grove Cemetery in the family lot by her husband, Joseph.
Memorial donations are to be made to the Union Baptist Church, P.O. Box 426, Union, MI 49130-0426 or to Three Rivers Hospice, 711 S. Health Pkwy, Three Rivers, MI, 49093.
Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.
