MARY L. PRICE Oct. 15, 1922 - Aug. 5, 2019

GRANGER — Mary Louise Price, 96, of Granger, died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Riverside Village, Elkhart, where she had been since April.
She was born Oct. 15, 1922, in Goshen, to Elmer and Gladys (Dovel) Yoder.
On March 16, 1941, she married Cornell H. Price. He died Dec. 17, 2012.
Survivors include a daughter, Gwen McGary, granddaughter Kimberly (Basil) Rowe and great-grandchildren Michaela and Keith Hartzler, all of Granger.
Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Dwight Yoder.
A homemaker, Mary attended First Baptist Church, Goshen.
A 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, graveside service will be in Violett Cemetery.
Dr. Gregg Lanzen will officiate.
Yoder-Culp Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
