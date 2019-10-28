MARY L. MEEK Aug. 22, 1938 - Oct. 26, 2019

NORTH LIBERTY — Mary Louise (Kauffman) Meek, 81, of North Liberty, formerly of Goshen, went to be with her Lord Jesus on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
Mary Lou was born in Bad Axe, Michigan, Aug. 22, 1938, to John and Mina (Edelman) Kauffman and was fifth in line out of six siblings.
In 1943, her family moved to LaGrange and then to Goshen in 1949 where they farmed and owned the Kauffman Greenhouse.
Mary Lou graduated from Bethany Christian High School.
She married Philip Meek in 1961 and they were blessed with three children, Lynette (Dave) Johnson, Steve (Teri) Meek and Karla (Don) Najita. Mary Lou was also blessed with three beautiful grandchildren, Judah Meek, Lily and Jack Najita. She adored her grandchildren and loved to spoil them, as grandmas like to do.
Also surviving are sisters, Esther Kauffman and Ruth Stump, and sisters and brothers-in-law, Loretta Kauffman, Louise Meek, Susan Hendrich Meek, Ken Oswald, Theron Schlabach and Steve Stump.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Philip Meek and siblings Mel Kauffman, Fern Oswald and Sara Schlabach.
After raising her family, Mary Lou worked for Whitehall Laboratories in Elkhart and Virginia.
Some of her favorite things in life, besides her family, were cooking, baking and gardening.
Mary Lou was an especially good baker and her pies and cinnamon rolls were always a crowd favorite.
Her flower garden was always full of beautiful blooms and she enjoyed sharing them with everyone.
Friends and family may call from 4 p.m. until the 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, celebration of life service at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen.
Her son, Pastor Steve Meek, River Valley Church, Mishawaka will officiate.
Burial in Elkhart Prairie Cemetery, Goshen will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Alzheimer’s and Dementia Services of Northern Indiana, www.alzni.org, 922 E Colfax Ave., South Bend, 46617.
