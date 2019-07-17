MARY L. HARTSOUGH Sept. 9, 1923 - July 14, 2019

GOSHEN — Mary Laverle Hartsough, 95, of Goshen, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Goshen Hospital.
She was born Sept. 9, 1923, in Topeka, to Merl and Edna (Berkey) Whitehead.
On Jan. 16, 1949, she married William Junior Hartsough at the Rock Run Church of the Brethren. He died May 24, 2019.
Survivors include four daughters, Cindi Schmucker of Elkhart, Anita Hartung of Goshen, Kathy Cripe of New Paris and Lorie (Larry) Shroyer of Goshen; two sons, Maynard (Bert) Hartsough of Goshen and Douglas (Denise Hoffer) Hartsough of New Paris; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Lois (Harold) Bontreger and Roberta Carpenter Leonard, both of Goshen.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and brothers, Robert S. and Eldon H. Whitehead.
A devoted housewife, she was a lifelong member of Rock Run Church of the Brethren and enjoyed time with family. She retired from Switches.
A private family graveside service will be in Rock Run Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10 until the 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20, celebration of life service at Rock Run Church of the Brethren.
Memorial gifts may be given to Rock Run Church of the Brethren or Sonshine Children’s Ministry.
Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
