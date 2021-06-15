Mary Jean Brink, 63, of Elkhart, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at her home in the care and love of her family.
Mary was born on Aug. 10, 1957, in Knoxville, Tennessee, to the late John Elmer and Lizzie Ellen (Green) Long. She married her true love and best friend Alan Brink on Aug. 30, 1975, in Knoxville while he was serving in the USMC. Alan survives, as well as their three children, Alan Edward Brink II, Richard John Brink and Janie Elizabeth Brink; also surviving are two sisters Bertha May Finchum and Liza Daniels as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.