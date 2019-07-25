MARY G. BIBBO May 25, 1929 - July 11, 2019

ELKHART — Mary G. Bibbo, 90, of Elkhart, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at The Meadows in Elkhart.
She was born May 25, 1929, in Elkhart, to Michael and Ophelia (Montagano) Bibbo.
Mary was a 1948 graduate of Elkhart High School.
She worked in retail for many years with a number of years spent at Hopman’s Jewelers.
She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, especially her grand nieces.
After becoming a homeowner later in life, she enjoyed working outside in her yard and garden.
Mary is survived by her brother-in-law, Don Fuller of Dallas, Texas: four nieces, Christy (Chuck) Marshall, Diane (Tim) Hinton, Julie (Scott) Bowen and Cathy Awtrey; two nephews, John (Darla) Bibbo and Craig (Angela) Gildner; six grand nieces; and four grand nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Betty Gildner, Rose Fuller, Sanita O’dell and brothers James, John, and Michael Bibbo Jr.
Visitation for Mary will be held from 10 until 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 1331 N. Main St., Elkhart.
A Mass of Christian burial will begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Matthew Coonan officiating.
Private family burial will take place at St. Vincent Cemetery in Elkhart. Hartzler Gutermuth Inman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Memorial contributions in memory of Mary may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 50 E. 91st St. Suite 100 Indianapolis, IN 46209-4830.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website.
