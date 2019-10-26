MARY ELLEN BRENNAN May 27, 1928 - Oct. 23, 2019

MISHAWAKA — Mary Ellen Brennan, 91, of Mishawaka, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.
Born May 27, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Dr. William S. and Ellen M. (Moroney) Flack.
Mary Ellen graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1946. She later graduated from Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri, and was a personal shopper at Robertson’s Department Store.
On May 1, 1954, she married the love of her life, Dr. Ralph E. Brennan, who was from Chicago. He preceded her in death in 2010. To their union, they were blessed with six children: Kevin P. Carmel, Michael E. (Janice) of South Bend , Mary Pat (Richard) Torbeck of Indianapolis, Dr. Matthew S. (Tracy) of Mishawaka, John R. (Jody) of Carmel, and Edward T. (Jennifer) of Fishers. She is also cherished by 13 grandchildren: Robert, Christopher, Virginia, Katherine, Clark, Margaret, Brian, Grace, Collin, Ellen, Patrick, Ralph and Jack.
Mary Ellen belonged to Tri Kappa of Mishawaka in her early years, and then became active in the Service Guild and the Christ Child Society of South Bend. She enjoyed golf and entertaining friends. She was also a member of the Indiana and Summit Bridge groups, and St. Pius X Catholic Church.
Mary Ellen truly excelled in her role as wife and mother. She lived life fully and gratefully. She and Ralph shared their faith so beautifully by living it out and setting an example to all who knew them. Their children are especially grateful for that gift of faith.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, with a vigil service starting at 5 p.m., at the McGann Hay, Granger Chapel, 13260 S.R. 23, enter off Cherry Road. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Pius X Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, with visitation one hour prior, in the church. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Damar Services Inc., 6067 Decatur Blvd., Indianapolis, IN 46241.
To send condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.