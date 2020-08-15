BREMEN — Mary Ellen Borkholder, 82, of Bremen, passed away at 4:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at her residence.
She was born April 3, 1938, in Topeka, Indiana, to Joe J. and Fannie M. (Miller) Miller. On Oct. 10, 1957, she married Tobias J. Borkholder in Etna Green. He preceded her in death Jan. 18, 2000. Mary was a member of the Old Order Amish Church. She was a homemaker and a quilter. She was a lifelong area resident.
Surviving are her children, Cara (John) Plank of Bremen, Anna (Merle) Farmwald of Nappanee, Chester (Marcia) Borkholder of Bremen, Everett (Loretta) Borkholder of Bremen, Marietta (Earl) Schwartz of Nappanee, Joseph (Rebecca) Borkholder of LaGrange and Sarah (Brian) Hochstetler of Nappanee; 49 grandchildren; 92 great-grandchildren; sister, Arlene (Harvey) Yoder of Twin Falls, Idaho; and sister-in-law, Frieda Miller, Spooner, Wisconsin.
She was preceded in death by her husband; brothers, Elton, Ervin and Ernest Miller; sisters, Ruby, Polyanna and Barbarann Miller; one grandchild; and four great-grandchildren.
Family and friends may call after 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, and all day Sunday, Aug. 16, at the Everett Borkholder residence (5191 Cedar Road, Bremen). Funeral services will begin at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, also at the Everett Borkholder residence. Home Ministries of the Old Order Amish Church will officiate. Burial will be in Cedar Road Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee.
