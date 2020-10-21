GOSHEN — Mary Elizabeth Poe-Clark, 98, Goshen, died at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Courtyard Healthcare Center.
She was born May 25, 1922, in Marion (Grant County), to Roy and Polly Lynch. She married Delbert Poe and he died on Jan. 20, 1981. Then on April 12, 1990, she married Thomas Clark and he died March 24, 2014.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.