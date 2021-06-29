Mary Elizabeth Lamb Davenport, 88, of Elkhart, passed away peacefully of natural causes at East Lake Health & Rehab on Monday, June 28, 2021.
She was born on Dec. 28, 1932, in Elkhart to the late Ed and Alice Grooms Lamb. Her husband Donald P. “Don” Davenport passed away on March 2, 2019, in Elkhart after 67 wonderful years together. Mary and Don were married on July 10, 1951, in Angola, Indiana.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.