MARY D. COSENTINO March 7, 1940 - Oct. 21, 2019

ELKHART — Mary Dianne Cosentino, 79, of Elkhart, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Elkhart General Hospital.
Dianne was born March 7, 1940, in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, to the late Thomas F. Farrell and Juanita (Heberer) Farrell.
She is survived by sons, Michael J. (Inge) Cosentino of Blue Ridge, Georgia and Thomas A. Cosentino of Grand Lake, Colorado; brothers Thomas F. (Jean) Farrell of Prairie du Chein and Mark (Mary Jane) Farrell Kettering, Ohio; sisters Jeanne (Bud) Duncan of Seattle, Washington and Maureen (Michael) Kayser of Plymouth, Minnesota; and two grandchildren, Campbell A. and Monica D. Cosentino.
Dianne was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Cosentino.
Dianne enjoyed golfing and was a member of Elcona Country Club.
Dianne was an active member at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church where she was involved in many of the church’s ministries.
Dianne graduated from St. Marys School of Nursing in Madison, Wisconsin and after became a registered nurse.
She was also active with the Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday Oct. 24, at Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home.
Friends may also call one hour prior to the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church. Burial will be in St. Vincent Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church.
To leave online condolences visit the funeral home website.
