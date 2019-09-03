SYRACUSE — Mary Catherine Jessie, 80, of Syracuse, passed away at 6:14 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at Goshen Hospital in Goshen.
She was born Dec. 19, 1938, in Jewel Ridge, Virginia to Bud and Maggie (Helton) Compton.
She grew up in Virginia and West Virginia and attended high school in West Virginia.
She was married Feb. 27, 1958, in Bluefield, Virginia to Gene Joseph Jessie who survives.
She was a homemaker and formerly lived in Elkhart before moving to Syracuse.
She is survived by husband Gene Jessie of Syracuse; daughter Sandi (Jerry) Beery of Syracuse; son David (Charlotte) Jessie of Syracuse; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Doris Norris and two brothers Glen and Harold Compton.
No public services will be held.
Private family graveside services will take place in the Union Center Cemetery in Nappanee.
Owen Family Funeral Home, 1001 S. Huntington St., Syracuse, is in charge of arrangements.
Preferred memorials may be given to the donor’s choice.
To send condolences to the family in memory of Mary Jessie, please visit www.owenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
