ELKHART — Mary Beth Kenawell, 58, beloved wife, cherished sister and devoted family member, passed from this life on the afternoon of Dec. 7, 2020.
In the wake of her passing, she leaves behind her deeply loved husband, Gary, and the extended members of the Kenawell family. Four brothers who cared for her dearly, David (Barbara) Keeler Jr. of Indianapolis, Daniel (Debra) Keeler of Shipshewana, Douglas (Debra) Keeler of Pearland, Texas, and Dennis (Deborah) Keeler of South Bend. She is also survived by members of the Keeler, Steenholt, Dunn, Irwin and Dorgan families.
