BRISTOL — Mary Anne Bardo, 86, of Bristol, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Eastlake Nursing Home and Rehabilitation.

Mary was born on March 25, 1934, to Walter and Martha Stone in Elkhart, Indiana.

A beautiful alto voice has been stilled on Earth, to be renewed in the heavenly choir. Mary was a fine singer, a pleasant lady, and a good friend for many years. We offer our condolences to Sam and the rest of the family.

Wally and Jan Loney

SKistler
I remember happy times with Sam and Mary in Bristol reunions. Russell Snyder and I loved the fun times we had. Great memories. Suzanne (Snyder) Kistler

