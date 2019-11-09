MARY ANNA YODER Dec. 28, 1932 - Nov. 7, 2019

ETNA GREEN — Mary Anna Yoder, 86, of Etna Green, died at 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at her home.
She was born Dec. 28, 1932, in Goshen, to Cephas and Amelia “Millie” (Hochstetler) Nisley. On April 4, 1957, she married Emmon Yoder and he died July 23, 2010.
Surviving are five children, Bertha (David) Miller of Etna Green, Philip (Kathy) Yoder of Goshen, Esther Yoder of Etna Green, Freeman (Debbie) Yoder of Middlebury, and Dorothy (Tim) Schwartz of New Paris; daughter-in-law Doris Yoder of Nappanee; 14 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and a sister, Esther Nisley of Goshen.
Preceding her in death are her parents; husband; son, Menno Yoder; two grandchildren, Christopher Miller and Trevor Yoder; three brothers, Ray, John and Willis; and a sister, Fannie Mae Hochstetler.
Mary Anna was a homemaker and a member of Clay Street Mennonite Church, Bourbon. She was very dedicated to the Lord and a blessing to the brotherhood. She enjoyed working in her flowerbeds and garden. Mary Anna loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, and the funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, all at Maple Lawn Mennonite Church, 29267 CR 52, Nappanee. Home ministry will officiate. Burial will follow at Maple Lawn Mennonite Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to World Missionary Press or Gospel Echoes Prison Ministry.
Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret-Lienhart Funeral Home, Wakarusa, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com.
