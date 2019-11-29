MARY ANN SCHROCK April 27, 1929 - Nov. 26, 2019

GOSHEN — Mary Ann Schrock, 90, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Greencroft Healthcare.
She was born April 27, 1929, in Goshen to William C. and Mary Ann (Mast) Miller.
On Feb. 18, 1950, she married Levi Schrock Jr. He died Sept. 16, 2015.
Survivors include three children, Karl L. (Lois) Schrock of Middlebury, Diane (Bill) Hershberger of Goshen and Irene (Matt) Newcomer of Elkhart; 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Cora Graber of White Pigeon, Michigan.
Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Celestia Lambright, Elsie Beall and Alta Berger.
A homemaker, Mary Ann was a member of East Goshen Mennonite Church. The family wishes to thank all those who cared for her, especially Mary Ann’s dear friend Patty Miller Ford.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home.
A 2 p.m. memorial service will be conducted Sunday, Dec. 1, at East Goshen Mennonite Church, 2019 E. Lincoln Ave., Goshen. Pastors Naomi Yoder and Merle Hostetler will officiate.
A 1 p.m. Sunday, graveside service will take place at Clinton Brick Cemetery, Goshen.
Memorial donations may be given to East Goshen Mennonite Church Food Pantry.
Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
