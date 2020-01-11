MARY ANN GILMORE July 28, 1943 - Jan. 9, 2020

ELKHART — Mary Ann Gilmore, 76, of Elkhart, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at the Elkhart Hospice House after a one and a half year battle with metastatic breast cancer.
Mary Ann was born July 28, 1943, in Elkhart to the late Charles Roy and Nellie (Godzinski) Hoffman. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Elaine (Abe) Brenneman and Shirley Windmiller; an infant brother, Charles Roy Hoffman Jr., and a nephew, Robert Windmiller Sr.
Surviving are her daughter, Kathleen Gilmore (Jason Duvall); grandson Ryan Hostetler; granddaughter Jennifer Hostetler; great-granddaughters Anaiya and Bayleigh Hostetler, and Eleanor Perdue; and great-grandson Corbin Hostetler, all of Goshen. Also surviving are nieces, Patricia Forshee of Sarasota, Florida, and Sharon Windmiller of Elkhart; step-niece Pam (Marty) Ogren of South Bend, nephew Niel Shank of Dallas; grand-niece Kelly Worsham (Brian Smith) of Granger; and special friends Sherry Snodgrass of Goshen and Patricia Johnson of Elkhart.
Upon graduating from Elkhart High School in 1961, Mary Ann attended secretarial school in Chicago. While in Chicago, she worked for The Nestle Co. and the New York Central Railroad. After returning to Elkhart in 1967, she was employed at Miles Laboratories, Inc./Bayer Corp. for 38 years as an administrative assistant. She retired in 2005.
Mary Ann was an avid Notre Dame fan and especially enjoyed going to the Notre Dame women’s basketball games for many years while holding season tickets. She adored her great-grandchildren. Mary Ann was also a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church.
Visitation for Mary Ann will be held on Monday, Jan. 13, from noon until the hour of the service at 2 p.m., all at the Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home. Burial will be in St. Vincent Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Mary Ann’s name may be given to the Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 1331 N. Main St., Elkhart, IN 46514.
Friends may leave the family an online condolence at the funeral home website.
