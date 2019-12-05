MARY ANN EISENBEISS Jan. 21, 1937 - Dec. 2, 2019

BRISTOL — Mary Ann Eisenbeiss, 82, of Bristol, gently departed this life, Monday afternoon, Dec. 2, 2019, at the home of and in the care of her daughter, Brenda Mark.
Mary Ann was born Jan. 21, 1937, in Elkhart, to Justice “Curt” and Leona (Daly) Weaver.
She graduated from Elkhart High School in 1955 and married Danny L, Eisenbeiss on May 26, 1956. He passed away recently April 20, after 62 years of marriage.
Surviving are her loving daughter, Brenda (Jeff) Mark; six grandchildren, Andrew and Justin Eisenbeiss, Leslie Eisenbeiss, Matthew, Tyler and Nicholas Moore; and a several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband Danny, a son Stephen Eisenbeiss, brother George Weaver and sister Florence “Flo” Helbling preceded her in death.
Mary Ann retired from the Remic Corp. in Elkhart after 14 years and formerly worked at Dura Corp.
She was a member of the New Life Christian Center in Bristol and enjoyed living on the river.
She helped cook for children in an inner city youth program on Wednesday evenings. She was a meticulous seamstress winning many competitions. She was an extension homemaker for many years, where she taught children in 4-H to cook for 21 years and served on the board of the Elkhart County Fair. She also was chosen to carry the Bi-Centennial Torch as it made its way across Indiana.
Mary Ann truly excelled in her role as wife, mother and grandmother. She lived life fully and gratefully. She will be missed.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Billings Funeral Home. 812 Baldwin St. Elkhart. Services for Mary Ann will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, with visitation one hour prior also at Billings. Pastor Vance Steck will officiate.
Burial will follow at North Union Cemetery, Wakarusa.
Memorials are kindly requested to the Baptist Children’s Home, 354 West St. Suite 1, Valparaiso, IN 46383.
Condolences may be made online at the Billings Funeral Home website.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.