MARY A. STONE March 5, 1932 - Dec. 11, 2019

ELKHART — Mary A. Stone, 87, of Elkhart, died at home on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.
Mary was born on March 5, 1932, to the late Paul and Marcella (Ulery) Hostetler. Also preceding her in death are a sister, Charlotte Schaffer; three brothers, Keith, Max and Ned Hostetler; and a son-in-law, Mark Parsons.
As Mary Hostetler, she married Cyril A. “Bud” Stone on Sept. 21, 1952, in Elkhart. Bud died on April 6, 2010.
She is survived by three daughters, Deborah (Curtis) Webb of Edwardsburg, Michigan, Gail Savick (Steve Watson) of Shipshewana, Karen Parsons of Goshen; four sons, Kenneth (Debbie) Stone, Steve (Deb) Stone, Douglas (Julia) Stone and Scott (Roberta) Stone, all of Elkhart; and 20 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
Mary was employed as a line leader for ACCRA PAC and retired after 20 years. She was a member of Zion Missionary Church in Elkhart and was an avid bowler, bowling in leagues at Oakland Lanes and Country Club Lanes. She had a great sense of humor and took great pride in her family, which she loved immensely.
Visitation for Mary will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Zion Missionary Church 1135 E. Hively Ave., Elkhart, with the Rev. Jacob LaBounty and the Rev. Terry Cochran officiating. Mary will be laid to rest next to Bud at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Osceola.
Memorial contributions in memory of Mary may be made to Alzheimer’s Association 50 E. 91st St., Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46209-4830
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.