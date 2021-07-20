Marvin Lee Trost Jr., 61, of Elkhart, passed away Monday morning, July 19, 2021, at Elkhart General Hospital after a short illness.
Marvin was born on July 30, 1959, in South Bend, the son of Marvin Lee and Virginia Ellen (Crise) Trost Sr. Surviving are his parents; his children, two sons Robert W. Trost and his girlfriend Angie Alvarez, Kenneth D. (Michelle) Trost; daughter Christian S. Trost; and stepson Bobby R. Gilliland; also surviving are four grandchildren, Aubrey, Levin, Gabriel and Hunter Trost; brother Louis W. (Patricia) Trost; and sisters Ruth A. (Jeff) Truex, Terry A. Trost and daughter-in-law Sherry Trost, and a sister-in-law, Tammy Meredith.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.