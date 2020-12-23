UNION, Mich. — Marvin Jay Dolph, 82, of Union, passed away on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Elkhart General Hospital. Arrangements are pending at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, Elkhart.
