MARVIN BOWLBY March 5, 1933 - Nov. 22, 2019

PAPILLION, Neb. — Marvin Bowlby, 86, of Papillion, passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, of natural causes.
Marv was born March 5, 1933, to Donald and Edna Bowlby in Elkhart.
After graduation from Elkhart High School in 1951, he joined the U. S. Air Force and served in Wyoming and Japan.
After his Honorable Discharge, he worked at several jobs before becoming co-owner of Country Club Lanes, kicking off a long tenure as a bowling center proprietor.
He was particularly fond of his partnership with ADEC and youth bowling.
In 1967, he met Joan (Baker) Bowlby, and they wed in 1969.
Marv adopted his sons, Kevin and Brian in 1972.
After retiring, Marv and Joan spent time traveling and going on cruises before moving to Florida.
Marv loved life and always had a smile and fun sense of humor with all those around him.
Marv was predeceased by his parents, brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Joan; his two children, Kevin and Brian (Christine) and his five grandchildren, Nicholas, Gabriel, Madalyn, Elijah and Kari.
Condolences may be entered online at https://www.nebraskacremation.com/obituary/Marvin-R.-Bowlby/Papillion-NE/1862901.
Services will be announced at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.