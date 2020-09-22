MISHAWAKA — Martis Cordell Scalf, 79, of Mishawaka, formerly of Elkhart, passed away Thursday Sept. 17, 2020, at Silver Birch Assisted Living, Mishawaka. Arrangements are pending at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, Elkhart.
