BREMEN — Martha Raber, 77, of Bremen, went to meet her maker at 6:21 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Elkhart General Hospital.
She was born Nov. 7, 1942, in Canton, Ohio, to Katherine Sommers. On Nov. 6, 1965, she married Henry Raber in Hartville, Ohio. Martha has lived in the Nappanee area since 1978. She was a member of the Berea Christian Fellowship. Martha loved her children and grandchildren. She served alongside her husband in ministry for 46 years. She remained involved in the ministry of encouraging others until her passing.
