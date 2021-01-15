ELKHART — Martha M. Bunch, 92, of Elkhart, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at her son’s home. Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart, is assisting the family.
Most Popular
Articles
- Dealership employee accused of cashing $30K in stolen checks
- Cory Allan Ritchie
- Calls for resignation of Walorski, Holtz
- Elkhart police to install license plate-reading cameras around town
- Stock+Field to close all locations
- Martin's on Nappanee Street closing
- Man found dead in car where he had been living
- Teen sentenced to 63 years for murder
- New health officer recalls personal experience with COVID-19
- Elkhart County outbreak back to red, vaccine available for those 70+
Images
Videos
Commented
- Metrics of the Trump administration (16)
- Martin's on Nappanee Street closing (14)
- State lawmakers to push coronavirus lawsuit shield (13)
- Biden hires Buttigieg to rebuild America (9)
- Walorski weighs in on certification (9)
- Man found dead in car where he had been living (4)
- Calls for resignation of Walorski, Holtz (4)
- Worker accused of breaking into factory, pointing gun (4)
- Alleged battery of woman leads to arrest (3)
- Elkhart County outbreak back to red, vaccine available for those 70+ (3)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.