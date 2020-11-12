ELKHART — Martha Louise (Cox) Stringfield, 75, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Nov. 7, 2020, surrounded by her loving family after a long fight with cancer.
Martha, or well-known as Marty, was born on Jan. 8, 1945, to Harold and Jeanette Cox in Elkhart, Indiana. She grew up in Elkhart, graduated from Elkhart High School, and attended Cedarville University to become a teacher. She taught in the Elkhart School System for a couple of years. She took those skills to Ghana, West Africa, to answer the call the Lord had given her at age 19 to be a missionary. She taught missionary children there for 15 years. She resigned from Ghana, not knowing why the Lord had closed the door. She soon met Larry Stringfield, and they were married. Together, they served as missionaries to Kenya, East Africa, until 2014.
